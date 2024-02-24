Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average of $277.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

