Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

