Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.27 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.