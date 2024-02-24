Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 22,090 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

