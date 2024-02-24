Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

