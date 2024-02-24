Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 184 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 42.7% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

