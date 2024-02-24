Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 295 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

