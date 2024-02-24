Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 768 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD opened at $25.77 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.