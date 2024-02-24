Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

