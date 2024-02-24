Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,879 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.