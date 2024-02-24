Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 5,030 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.75 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

