Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

