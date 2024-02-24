MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,629.32 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BOKF NA raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

