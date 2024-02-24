Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

MTH opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.06. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

