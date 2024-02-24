MetisDAO Price Hits $94.20 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $494.58 million and $28.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $94.20 or 0.00184205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.19 or 0.99969887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007211 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 91.44681797 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $36,931,271.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

