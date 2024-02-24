MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

