M&G’s (MNG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of £5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.78, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

