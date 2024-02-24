Michael David Staffieri Sells 29,488 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

