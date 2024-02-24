Mizuho Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $101.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

FRT opened at $98.31 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

