Mizuho Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,548,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,425,029,000 after purchasing an additional 438,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.