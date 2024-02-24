Mizuho Upgrades Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
