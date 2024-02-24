Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $123.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.