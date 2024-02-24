Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 8.2% Following Strong Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.32 and last traded at $94.78. Approximately 3,845,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,435,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

