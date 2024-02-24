Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

TAP stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

