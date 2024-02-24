Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.37.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

