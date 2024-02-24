Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,737,000 after acquiring an additional 550,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

