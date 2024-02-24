Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 3,307,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,907. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

