Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,778 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $38,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $363,374,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

