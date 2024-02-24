Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

