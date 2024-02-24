Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

