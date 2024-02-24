Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

