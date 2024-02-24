Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

BTSG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

