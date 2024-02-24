Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Price Performance

Get Morphic Ethical Equities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morphic Ethical Equities Fund news, insider Mark Forstmann sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.71), for a total value of A$75,670.00 ($49,457.52). 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic Ethical Equities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.