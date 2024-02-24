Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
In other Morphic Ethical Equities Fund news, insider Mark Forstmann sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.71), for a total value of A$75,670.00 ($49,457.52). 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
