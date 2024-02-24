MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to Sell at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $470.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $620.00.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $578.21.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $568.97 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

