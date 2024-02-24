M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.