M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

MTB stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.