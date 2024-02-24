Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,197,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 652,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 615,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

