Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

