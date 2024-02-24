My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $236,019.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005413 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

