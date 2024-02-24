Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
