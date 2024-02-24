N-able (NYSE:NABL) PT Raised to $17.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NABL stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in N-able by 17,180.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

