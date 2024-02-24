NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NACCO Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

