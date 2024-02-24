NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NACCO Industries
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.