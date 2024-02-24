National Bank Financial Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Underperform Underweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of TRI opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

