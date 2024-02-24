National Bankshares Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$59.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$44.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

