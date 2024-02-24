National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

New Gold Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.12.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,013 shares of company stock worth $706,411. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

