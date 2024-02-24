Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 39,044 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $255.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average is $239.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.