Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 57,170 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

