Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $153.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

