Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $90,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

