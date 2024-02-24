Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

